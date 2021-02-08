WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - A man has been charged with murder after his wife’s body was found inside a recreational vehicle, authorities in Middle Georgia said.

The woman was found dead Sunday, Houston County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found the body of Debra Seidenfaden, 60, WMAZ-TV reported.

Her husband told a neighbor that he had been in an argument with her, and that he had killed her, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Harold Seidenfaden, 78, is jailed without bond on a murder charge.

It was unknown whether Seidenfaden has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

