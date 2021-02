SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect in the death of a man who was shot several times in downtown Springfield.

Officers who heard gunshots early Saturday found Robert Moffett, 32, of Springfield, in a parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital, according to a news release.

No other information was immediately released.

