STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia say that a partially clothed woman broke into a Stafford County home and attacked a man with a pitchfork.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the woman was arrested Sunday after a scuffle with deputies.

Stafforf Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Stafford in response to a report of breaking and entering. He said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident.

Kimmitz said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork. He said she fled to a nearby home and attacked deputies after they arrived.

Kimmitz said the use of a taser appeared to have no effect, although the woman was eventually subdued. One of the deputies was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Authorities charged Madison Brooke Snyder, 31, of Courtland in Southampton County with burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated malicious wounding and three felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

The incident remains under investigation. Snyder is being held without bond. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney.

