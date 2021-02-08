RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid city police officer who shot and seriously wounded an armed teenager will not be charged, an eastern South Dakota prosecutor said Monday.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar, who was asked to review the investigation into the Dec. 25 shooting, said the officer acted in “an objectively reasonable manner” and the shooting was justified.

Authorities say the shooting happened after a routine traffic stop in Rapid City. A 15-year-old boy eventually exited the vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun in one hand and a bottle of liquor in the other hand. Investigators say the suspect ignored commands to put down the gun and instead pointed it at the officer, at which time the officer fired.

The teen suffered a life-threatening injury and was eventually flown to the Denver Children’s Hospital. The summary of the shooting said charges against the juvenile are pending. Authorities say they recovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the scene.

