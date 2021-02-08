Six-term Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said Monday he will not seek re-election in 2022, becoming the latest Republican lawmaker to announce plans to retire.

Mr. Shelby said he is “grateful” to have served for over 40 years in the upper chamber, describing it as “the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022,” Mr. Shelby said. “For everything, there is a season.”

Republicans are expected to hold the seat in ruby-red Alabama, where Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently ousted Democrat Sen. Doug Jones.

Mr. Shelby is the fourth GOP senator to announce they will not run in 2022.

Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio also are forgoing re-election bids.

Mr. Shelby is the ranking member on the powerful Senate appropriations committee. He was first elected in 1986 as a Democrat and switched parties in 1994. He is the state’s longest-serving senator.

“I have done my best to address challenges and find ways to improve the day-to-day lives of all Americans,” Mr. Shelby said in a statement.

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today,” he said. “I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.