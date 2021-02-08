Lawyers for former President Trump on Monday slammed the impeachment case against him as an act of “political theater” by Democrats.

In a brief filed ahead of the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday, Mr. Trump’s defense lawyers said the case is unconstitutional and must be dismissed.

Lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. said the former president was exercising his First Amendment rights when he challenged the election results, and that he cannot be held accountable for the actions of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the counting of the Electoral College results.

The lawyers said Democrats are not interested in pursuing justice, since Mr. Trump is no longer in office.

“Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain,” they said in their brief. “This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a few hundred people.”

They said Democrats are still in the grips of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Through this latest Article of Impeachment now before the Senate, Democrat politicians seek to carve out a mechanism by which they can silence a political opponent and a minority party,” Mr. Trump‘s legal team said. “The Senate must summarily reject this brazen political act.”

Mr. Trump‘s lawyers said the rioters “who criminally breached the Capitol did so of their own accord and for their own reasons, and they are being criminally prosecuted.” They said Mr. Trump‘s speech earlier that day to thousands of supporters near the White House did not spark the insurrection, and that his calls for them to “fight” were meant only figuratively.

“A simple timeline of events demonstrates conclusively that the riots were not inspired by the president’s speech at the Ellipse,” they said.

The Senate will begin the historic second impeachment trial with a debate and vote Tuesday on the constitutionality of putting a private citizen on trial.

Senators will have up to four hours Tuesday to debate the constitutionality of the trial of a president who’s no longer in office, followed by a vote requiring a simple majority to proceed, according to people familiar with the trial rules taking shape.

In a similar test vote on Jan. 26, senators voted 55-45 in favor of a trial. Five Republicans joined all Democrats in the majority in that vote.

The impeachment trial itself will begin at noon Wednesday, on the charge that Mr. Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The House impeachment managers and Mr. Trump’s lawyers each will have up to 16 hours for their presentations.

Mr. Trump‘s legal team rejected the argument by House impeachment managers that he failed to act quickly to quell the violence by his supporters on Jan. 6.

“Upon hearing of the reports of violence, he tweeted, pleading with the crowd to be ‘peaceful,’ followed by a tweeted video urging people to ‘go home’ and to do so in ‘peace,’” the lawyers wrote. “He and the White House further took immediate steps to coordinate with authorities to provide whatever was necessary to counteract the rioters. There was a flurry of activity inside the White House working to mobilize assets. There is no legitimate proof, nor can there ever be, that President Trump was ‘delighted’ by the events at the capital. He, like the rest of the country, was horrified at the violence.”

If the House managers request witnesses, the Senate will hold a debate and vote on whether to call witnesses.

Both sides will agree, at the request of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, not to hold trial proceedings after 5 p.m. Friday, or on Saturday, in observation of the Jewish Sabbath. The trial would resume, if needed, on Sunday afternoon.

