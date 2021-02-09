TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Tacoma police said two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which another teen died last week from the injuries he suffered that night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, police said. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive gunshot victim before he was rushed for treatment to a local hospital, KOMO-TV reported.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Shane Kolowitz, 16. He died on Friday from his injuries, according to a statement released Monday by the the medical examiner.

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.

