Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t backing down after she accused Sen. Ted Cruz of trying to have her “murdered” during the U.S. Capitol riot last month.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, faced a wave of criticism in January after she angrily tweeted to Mr. Cruz, “you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago,” and called on him to resign.

On Monday, a New York Post reporter said to the congresswoman, “You tweeted that he tried to have you murdered at the Capitol riot.”

“OK,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez interrupted, according to a video by the Post. “So, that’s not the quote, and I will not apologize for what I said.”

An aide then stepped in and said, “Guys, I think we’re actually done this morning,” before leading the congresswoman away, according to the video.

.@AOC to @tedcruz: “…you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”@AOC when asked about her exact quote: “Yeah, so that’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said.” pic.twitter.com/TiT6MwQb4G — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2021

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came after Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, tweeted on Jan. 28 that he “fully” agreed with the congresswoman’s stance on the Robinhood company’s decision to temporarily block retail investors from buying certain stocks after GameStop was targeted for a short squeeze.

She responded by saying she’s not interested in bipartisanship with Republicans like Mr. Cruz who contested the 2020 presidential election results, claiming that they and former President Donald Trump are responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Mr. Cruz at the time. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress,” she said. “In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

Mr. Cruz responded at the time: “There’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.”

Republicans have called on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to apologize to the senator.

