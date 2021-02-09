The Anne Arundel County Department of Health canceled all second-dose coronavirus vaccine clinics for all day Tuesday and Wednesday morning due to a delivery delay.

“Approximately 7,000 second-dose vaccines have been delayed over the past two weeks,” a press release states. “Deliveries are expected to arrive later this week.”

First-dose vaccine clinics, however, will still be held, and the agency said any canceled second-dose appointments will be rescheduled.

The county is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes residents over age 75. Phase 1A groups are still receiving vaccinations, including workers in health care, public health, nursing homes, the judiciary, corrections, and first responders, as well as residents in nursing homes and correctional facilities.

The county health department reported Monday that 62,815 total residents have been vaccinated, of whom 46,473 have received the first dose and 16,342 have received both doses.

Moreover, 33,911 total cases and 479 deaths have been confirmed in the county of more than 570,000 residents.

