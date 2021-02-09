President Biden is heading to Wisconsin next week, the White House said Tuesday, marking one of the first times Mr. Biden is venturing outside of Washington since he was sworn into office.

Mr. Biden is set to participate in a “socially distanced” CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee on Feb. 16 starting at 8 p.m. eastern time, according to the network.

There are also state and local primary elections taking place in Wisconsin next Tuesday.

Mr. Biden is in the midst of a full-court press to try to expand the number of coronavirus vaccines that are available for Americans and push his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through Congress.

This past weekend, Mr. Biden traveled to his home state of Delaware, where he got a check-up on his injured foot and watched the Super Bowl.

