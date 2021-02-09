Facing a new surge of illegal immigration, and particularly children, at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration said Tuesday it’s had to open a new tent facility in Texas to handle the increases.

The new Customs and Border Protection facility is going up in Donna, near the southern tip of Texas, where it’s going to be available for use by several Border Patrol stations.

Officially known as “soft-sided” facilities, the tents are used to process illegal immigrants. Photos of the new facility show shelves piled high with blankets, suggesting some migrants will be kept overnight.

The previous administration had opened a similar tent center in Donna in 2019, but closed it in 2020 as the border numbers plummeted after a number of policy changes cut the incentives for migrants to try their luck.

Numbers began to climb at the end of last year, and have soared so far in 2021.

CBP, the border agency within Homeland Security, said blamed factors in Latin America.

“Since April 2020, CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere due to worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and natural disasters impacting the area,” the agency said.

Migrants themselves, though, tell agents they believe they’ll have an easier time breaching the border and gaining a foothold under the new administration.

During the 2019 surge, photos of holding facilities with chain-link dividers, erected in the Obama years, spurred accusations that children were being held in “cages.”

The new facilities use clear plastic dividers instead of chain fencing.

Whether the Biden team faces complaints remains to be seen, though the contract for the new Donna facility was signed in the waning days of the Trump administration, according to a contract document posted by BorderReport.com.

