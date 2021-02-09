MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - An Easterseals staff member who tried to separate three juveniles in a physical altercation was bitten on the arm, pushed to the ground, and kicked in the head, police in Manchester said.

Another staff member was able to pull the woman up Monday afternoon and get her away from the group. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 16-year-old was charged with simple assault and a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree assault. Both will be charged with riot. They were removed from the facility pending a hearing, police said.

Easterseals provides social services for individuals with disabilities and special needs.

