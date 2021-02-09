LAS VEGAS (AP) - Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump, court records show.

Civil disorder, assault and physical violence in the Capitol were among the 11 counts filed in Washington, D.C., against Ronald L. Sandlin and nine counts against Nathaniel J. DeGrave stemming from their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 breach.

Russell Marsh, an attorney appointed to represent Sandlin, and Shari Kaufman, a federal public defender representing DeGrave, declined Tuesday to comment about the indictments filed separately on Friday.

Sandlin, 33, who lives with his parents outside Memphis, Tennessee, and DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas, were arrested Jan. 28.

They remain in federal custody after a U.S. magistrate judge last week declared each a danger to the public and a risk not to appear in court if they were freed.

The judged noted DeGrave wore “full body armor tactical gear” including a face mask and is accused of “storming the Capitol with a mob of people intent on overturning a lawful election.”

Prosecutors say video evidence shows both men among a crowd that, following a speech by Trump, attacked the Capitol as the House and Senate counted electoral votes to declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential vote.

Sandlin is accused of trying to wrest the helmet off an officer and apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Sandlin initially faced four charges and DeGrave faced three, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violence and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Each man is expected to be transferred in custody to Washington in coming days to face arraignment on charges now also including obstruction, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and impeding passage through Capitol grounds.

Five people died in the rioting, including a Capitol police officer. At least 180 people around the U.S. have since been identified and arrested on charges stemming from the violence, according to the Justice Department.

