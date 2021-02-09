ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Elko County sheriff’s deputies have filed a battery charge against a 40-year-old female inmate accused of head-butting a fellow-inmate during a recent altercation at the Elko County Jail.

Angela Cederstrom has been jailed since she was arrested in December for assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer during a fight with another person in an alley in downtown Elko, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

She now faces the additional charge of battery by a prisoner after an inmate said she spit on her, leading to a fight that left the victim with multiple scratches and scrapes on her face and neck.

A deputy’s report says surveillance footage showed the two women exchange words before Cederstrom was seen head-butting the other woman.

During her arrest in December, Cederstrom allegedly threatened an Elko police officer with a liquor bottle, spit at officers as she was being arrested and stomped on the foot of an officer attempting to adjust her handcuffs, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.