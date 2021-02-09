By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia correctional officer has admitted to sexually abusing a female inmate, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Scott Douglas Born, 33, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of sexual abuse of a ward, Powell said in a statement. He was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton’s Female Facility when the abuse occurred in 2018 and 2019, the statement said.

Born faces up to 15 years in prison. It wasn’t clear when he would be sentenced.

