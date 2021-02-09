Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sat stone-faced with arms crossed in the august chamber Tuesday as Democrats made him part of the prosecution’s exhibit No. 1, watching himself in a video montage of the U.S. Capitol riot as former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial got underway.

The Kentucky Republican’s words were used against Mr. Trump by House impeachment managers who reminded the senators that the chamber’s top Republican chided the former president’s repeated challenges to the 2020 election.

“The assertions ranged from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories,” Mr. McConnell said in the video clip from a January floor speech about the multitude of election lawsuits, all of which failed.

Mr. McConnell’s face was expressionless after hearing his own remarks. After that, he sat with his legs crossed and hands folded throughout the four hours of arguments evenly divided between prosecution and defense.

His counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, sat slouched at his desk, looking down at the floor with his hand on his forehead.

The senators from both sides of the aisle watched the video montage created by House managers prosecuting the former president. Along with Mr. McConnell’s remarks, the video captured Mr. Trump’s comments in his speech before the riot telling his supporters to “fight like hell” amid clips of protesters clashing with police and entering the very chamber where they sat.

The Democrats’ argument drew conflicting reviews from Republican senators. The majority of them are expected to acquit Mr. Trump.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said the Democrats’ arguments were “strong” and voted to proceed with the trial, changing his vote from a non-binding measure two weeks ago.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said they were “about what I expected.”

Mr. Hawley objected to the 2020 results on Jan. 6, the day at the core of the trial, and has repeatedly defended the former president, saying the impeachment trial is unconstitutional since Mr. Trump is out of office.

Senators occasionally took notes and read from material at their desks during Tuesday’s hearing, when the two sides debated whether holding the trial was constitutional since the former president already left office.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, frequently traded whispers with his seat neighbor, Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, during the two-hour presentations by House managers and Mr. Trump’s legal team.

Their chatter continued after Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Bruce Castor, called out Mr. Sasse by name.

Mr. Sasse voted last month to move forward with the trial despite a question over whether it is constitutional. He was one of five GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber to side with Democrats on the vote.

Mr. Castor said Nebraska was a “judicial thinking place.”

Mr. Sasse is facing censure by Republicans in his home state for his stance in favor of putting Mr. Trump on trial.

The comment drew a confused look from Mr. Sasse.

Toward the end of the arguments, some senators appeared restless.

Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, was bouncing his leg. Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, took a stroll across the chamber and whispered to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, appearing to crack a joke as both men smiled and Mr. Cruz nodded in agreement.

Other senators rotated seats. Mr. Hawley left in favor of a seat in the gallery overlooking the chamber floor, which was empty because the Capitol is closed to the public due to COVID-19.

