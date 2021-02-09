The head of the prestigious Army War College in Pennsylvania has been suspended from his duties, Army officials confirmed Tuesday.

An Army spokeswoman said the suspension of Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian as the school’s commandant is “unrelated to his current position” at the institution in Carlisle Barracks, Pa., that provides graduate-level instruction to military officers to prepare them for senior leadership assignments in the Army.

Army officials didn’t say what led to his suspension.

“This matter is under investigation,” said Cynthia O. Smith, an Army spokeswoman.

Maj. Gen. David Hill, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been assigned as the acting commandant, officials said.

Maj. Gen. Maranian is a career field artillery officer who was commissioned in 1988 from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., according to his Army biography. He most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General for Education, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center. He had also served as the deputy commanding general for the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea and Commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Okla.

