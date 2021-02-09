A majority of Americans want to see former President Trump convicted in his second impeachment trial, according to a new poll published Tuesday ahead of the opening arguments.

A CBS News/YouGov poll showed 56% of people think the Senate should convict Mr. Trump, and the same number believe he incited violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Forty-four percent said the Senate should not convict the former president.

Republicans, though, still widely support Mr. Trump, according to the survey results.

Seventy-one percent of the Republicans said any GOP senator that votes to convict him are “disloyal” while 29% said a vote to convict would be “principled.”

The poll was conducted between Feb. 5-8 with 2,508 U.S. residents. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3%.