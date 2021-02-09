WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a young couple in Wichita.
Prosecutors accuse Dontenize Lamar Kelly, 22, of killing Michael Beasley, 17, and Beasley’s 18-year-old girlfriend, Kaylah Blackmon.
Beasley’s body was found Feb. 1 outside an abandoned church. At the time, authorities said Blackmon might be in danger and launched a search. Her body was found three days later inside her truck at a Wichita apartment complex.
Police have not released information on a possible motive for the slayings.
Kelly’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.
