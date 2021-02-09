OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi police department says at least one of its officers shot and killed a person who got out of a vehicle and ran away after being pulled over.

Oxford Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter an officer attempted a traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, the driver fled and a pursuit started.

“The vehicle eventually stopped,” the department tweeted. “The driver ran from the scene and moments later an officer involved shooting occurred. No officers were injured.”

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does with all shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state.

Oxford police did not release the name of the person who was killed.

