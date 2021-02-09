The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an executive order to reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity starting this weekend.

In a 7-2 vote, the council approved County Executive Marc Elrich’s executive order, which will go into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday, Valentine’s Day.

Under the new rules, customers will be limited to 90 minutes inside an eatery and also must keep a daily record of contact information for at least one customer per dining party to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, alcohol sold for onsite consumption will be suspended at 10 p.m. daily.

Council members Will Jawando and Craig Rice opposed the measure, which they said is unsafe.

“I’ve spoken with many public health officials, including our own, who have said that this is not a safe activity, and the CDC has said that, and there are numerous studies that point that out,” Mr. Jawando said.

The county, which is Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction, has barred indoor dining for nearly two months and is the last in the state to maintain such a ban.

Local jurisdictions can enforce tighter restrictions than those set statewide by Gov. Larry Hogan, who currently allows indoor dining at 50% capacity and recently lifted a 10 p.m. alcohol sale curfew.

County health department coronavirus data as of Tuesday show that 60,835 cases and 1,307 deaths have been reported in the county of more than 1 million residents.

