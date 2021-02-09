The Montgomery County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a plan to begin bringing students back into classrooms on March 1.
The county’s school system, the largest in Maryland, has provided online-only instruction since March due to the pandemic.
Students in select special education programs will be the first group to return on March 1, followed by a phased return of all students no later than April 26.
Children will be given the option to choose between a hybrid of in-person and online learning or to remain online-only.
The tentative timeline coincides with Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent push for schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters