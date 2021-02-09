White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden doesn’t plan to track former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial closely or weigh in on whether trying a former president is constitutional.

“Joe Biden is the president. He’s not a pundit. He’s not going to opine on the back-and-forth arguments, nor is he watching them that are taking place in the Senate,” Ms. Psaki told reporters.

The Senate was kicking off arguments in the trial on Tuesday over whether it’s constitutional to try a former president. Mr. Trump stands accused of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“His view is that his role should be currently focused on addressing the needs of the American people — putting people back to work, addressing the pandemic,” Ms. Psaki said of Mr. Biden.

