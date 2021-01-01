SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Sioux City police are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured by gunfire at a New Year’s party.

Police say the shooting occurred Friday morning when several shots from multiple guns were fired into a home where a house party was being held. Several of the people at the party were underage, police said.

The woman was found dead from a gunshot wound. Four others who were hit by gunfire were treated at hospitals and were in stable condition, KTIV reported.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

