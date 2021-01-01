House Democrats’ rules package for the next Congress affirms language authorizing committees to subpoena any current or former president and vice president, as well as current and former White House staffers.

The package, released Friday, will set the rules of the road for the House in the 117th Congress if lawmakers vote to ratify it after the new Congress convenes on Sunday.

“Democrats have crafted a package of unprecedented, bold reforms, which will make the House more accountable, transparent and effective in our work to meet the needs of the American people,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

The language clarifies existing authorities on subpoenas, according to a summary of the bill.

The rule granting subpoena power to committees and subcommittees applies to “the White House, the Office of the President, the also Executive Office of the President, and any individual currently or formerly employed in the White House, Office of the President, or Executive Office of the President.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell, New Jersey Democrat, has demanded that the Justice Department investigate and potentially prosecute President Trump and his entire administration once Mr. Trump leaves office.

The rules package also makes changes to the motion to recommit, a procedural move that is the minority party’s last chance to make changes to a bill on the floor.

Since 2018, House Republicans have leveraged the tool to force majority Democrats into a number of uncomfortable votes on hot-button issues such as illegal immigration and gun control.

The change would cut off debate on motions to recommit.

The rules package also authorizes money to resolve contested elections.

Rep.-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Republican, defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes in Iowa’s second congressional district race last year.

Ms. Hart is petitioning the House to overturn the results, saying that uncounted ballots should net her at least 15 votes.

Mrs. Pelosi’s office indicated that Ms. Miller-Meeks will be provisionally seated on Sunday as the results are being litigated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.