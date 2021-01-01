Janet Yellen, President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s pick for Treasury Secretary, pulled in more than $7 million in speaking fees over the last two years - much of the money coming from major banks and consulting groups.

The totals were included as part of financial disclosure forms the U.S. Office of Government Ethics posted on New Year’s Eve.

Ms. Yellen’s speaking engagements included stops at Citi, UBS, Bank of America, Google, and Goldman Sachs.

In a separate filing, Ms. Yellen indicated she would divest her interests in companies including AT&T, Dow, Pfizer, and Raytheon no later than 90 days after she is confirmed.

Ms. Yellen, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, has generally won praise from progressives after Mr. Biden tapped her to lead the Treasury Department.

But the left is also deeply wary of Wall Street’s potential influence on the incoming administration.

Antony Blinken, who Mr. Biden tapped as his pick to be secretary of state, disclosed clients that he’s done consulting work for in recent years, which include the investment firm Blackstone, FedEx, Microsoft, Boeing, Facebook, LinkedIn, McKinsey & Company, and Uber.

Mr. Blinken plans to sell his equity interest in WestExec Advisors, the consulting company he founded with other alumni of the Obama administration, according to his financial disclosure form.

Avril Haines, Mr. Biden’s pick to be Director of National Intelligence, disclosed on her conflict of interest form that she resigned from WestExec in July 2020.

David Cohen, a leading contender for Mr. Biden’s pick to be the next CIA Director, is listed as a principal for the group. Mr. Cohen is a former deputy director of the CIA.

Michèle Flournoy, who had been in the mix to be Mr. Biden’s pick for defense secretary, is a co-founder.

The financial disclosure and conflict of interest forms for Ms. Yellen, Mr. Blinken and Ms. Haines were posted by OGE on Thursday, New Year’s Eve.

Ms. Yellen’s conflict of interest form to the Treasury Department is dated Dec. 29 and she signed her financial disclosure form on Dec. 11.

Mr. Blinken sent his conflict of interest form to the State Department on Wednesday and signed his financial disclosure form on Dec. 15.

Ms. Haines’ conflict of interest form to the office of the Director of National Intelligence is dated Dec. 23 and she signed her financial disclosure form on Dec. 9.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.