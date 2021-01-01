NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) - A man who barricaded himself in his home and prompted a brief shelter-in-place order in a Massachusetts town was placed in custody Friday, police said.

The incident happened Friday morning in Newburyport near the New Hampshire state line.

Police say the 57-year-old man, who they didn’t identify, had refused to allow police to enter his home as officers investigated a reported break-in at a nearby gas station earlier Friday.

Police said witnesses saw a suspect matching the man’s description run into a residence a few blocks away, potentially armed.

Newburyport Police requested support from state police and the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council to help convince the man to come out.

The man was ultimately taken into custody without incident and the shelter-in-place order for the area lifted after a few hours.

Police say the man is currently at the Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for evaluation. They say the man is known to police and that no charges have yet been filed.

