Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Georgia Monday to campaign for Republicans’ two incumbent senators ahead of Tuesday’s critical runoff elections.

Mr. Pence is set to deliver remarks at Rock Springs Church in Milner, the state Republican Party announced on Friday. President Trump and President-elect Joseph R. Biden are also scheduled to campaign in Georgia Monday.

Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris is heading to the Peach State Sunday.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are squaring off against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in races that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate next year.

Mr. Pence will also be front and center the day after the Georgia elections, when Congress convenes in a joint session to affirm the Electoral College results.

The vice president, through the Justice Department, asked a federal court to turn aside a lawsuit from Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican, that seeks to empower Mr. Pence to overturn the Electoral College and install himself and President Trump into office for another four years.

Mr. Gohmert’s team said in a court filing Friday that it needs additional time to file a reply brief in the case because it is having trouble with Google Docs and Microsoft Word.

After every presidential election, the vice president oversees the joint session of Congress in what is typically a procedural and ceremonial role to announce the Electoral College results.

Mr. Pence is coming under scrutiny because an increasing number of House and Senate Republicans say they plan to oppose affirming the results showing a win for Mr. Biden.

Trump supporters say Mr. Pence should have the discretion to accept or reject slates of electors because the 2020 presidential election was tainted with massive fraud.

