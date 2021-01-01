The New Jersey attorney general’s office is investigating a fatal police shooting in Newark early on New Year’s Day.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man was killed in the gunfire just after midnight. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Mayor Ras Baraka said plainclothes city police officers “arrived at a scene where shots were being fired and an officer fired one round, fatally striking someone.”

He said two firearms were also recovered and at least one arrest was made.

Under New Jersey law, the attorney general’s office is required to investigate any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement officers acting in their official capacity or when the person is in custody.

