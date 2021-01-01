SEATTLE (AP) - Police made two arrests and at least one business was vandalized as marchers took to the streets through Capitol Hill on New Year’s Eve.

KOMO-TV reports one person was arrested for property damage and another for obstruction, according to the Seattle Police Department. The group was also setting off heavy-grade fireworks, and at one point were aiming them at the King County Youth Services Center, police said.

The group on Thursday night was relatively small compared to some of the demonstrations that have been held over the course of the year. About 40 protesters clad in black from head to toe gathered at Cal Anderson Park and began weaving their way through city streets.

Shortly after they started marching someone set fire to one of the American flags that they carried with them. They also blocked traffic and even dragged objects into the street, including dropping rental scooters directly in front of cars.

At other points they threw parking signs into the roadway or dumped over trash cans as they marched. While they marched they called out the names of people who have been shot and killed by police around the country. One business was vandalized at 12th Ave and and E Pine Street.

Police issued several warnings to the group, including orders to disperse, but the demonstrators kept on the move as they called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

