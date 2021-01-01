SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) - A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a suburban Detroit teenager gunned down in a shooting that also left his father in critical condition, police said Friday.

South Lyon police said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in early Friday’s arrest of the suspect in Wednesday’s killing of Dylan Stamper, 17, and the wounding of Kevin Stamper, 43.

The suspect turned himself in early Friday and could be arraigned on charges by the end of the weekend, Sgt. Chris Faught told the Detroit Free Press.

No additional information was immediately released about the suspect, who was being held at the Oakland County Jail. But police said investigators have sent a warrant request seeking murder charges in the case.

“The investigation was turned over to and is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office,” police said in a news release.

Dylan Stamper and his father, who was last reported to be hospitalized in critical but stable condition, were shot in what’s believed to be their own home.

Officers were summoned to the scene after a woman called 911 and reported that she had heard gunshots after someone tried to break into the residence.

Officers found the father and son on a living room floor near the home’s front door. Dylan Stamper was pronounced dead at the scene.

