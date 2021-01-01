BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a Mandan mobile home court.

Mandan Police say Terry J. Peltier, 28, allegedly shot another 28-year-old man just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the unidentified man suffered a gunshot wound to his hip, and an ambulance took him to a local hospital. Police did not know his condition when they released a statement about the incident late Friday morning.

Officers located Peltier, a Mandan resident, at a home in Bismarck. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center while formal charges are pending. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

