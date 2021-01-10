ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A shooting at a southeast Albuquerque has left one man dead and two others wounded, police said Sunday.

They said officers responded to the scene Saturday evening and found a fatally shot man in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said another man was walking in the parking lot and had multiple gunshot wounds.

A third man was located about two blocks away from the hotel with gunshot wounds in both hands.

Both injured men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead man and the two injured men and said the motive for the shooting was unclear.

