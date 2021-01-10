Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday that House Democrats pursuing impeachment are looking to bar President Trump from holding future office.

“Our main priority is to ensure the removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States,” the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and [present] danger not just to the United States Congress but, frankly, to the country. But in addition to removal, we’re also talking about complete barring of the president or, rather, of Donald Trump from running for office ever again.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also told ABC that Democrats are looking to prevent Mr. Trump from pardoning himself regarding any impeachment charges that he could face in the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“We have to understand that what happened on Wednesday was insurrection against the United States, that is what Donald J. Trump engaged in and that is what those who stormed the Capitol engaged in,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so when we talk about healing, the process of healing is separate and, in fact, requires accountability. And so if we allow insurrection against the United States with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again.”

Impeachment by the House and conviction in the Senate would not automatically bar Mr. Trump from later running for a second term.

Article I, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states: “Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”

Both punishments are not explicitly required.

It takes a two-thirds Senate vote — 67 votes if all 100 senators are present — to convict a president impeached by the House and remove him from office.

Once the president is convicted, which has never happened in U.S. history, the Senate would need to take another vote to bar him from again holding high office. A simple majority is required to impose the extra punishment.

