BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) - A California boy was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father to death inside a home.

The boy is a minor and was not identified following his arrest in Brentwood Saturday, the East Bay Times reports.

Police were called to a residence at 9:43 a.m. and found a 37-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s son fled the scene after the stabbing but was located and taken into custody about a block away, police said.

Officers recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing, police said.

