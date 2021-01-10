The Democratic Party has launched a scorched earth policy against President Trump following his speech at a Jan. 6 rally and the heinous riot at the U.S. Capitol that followed it.

Should that reaction be tempered now? Should a return to normalcy lead the agenda instead? After all, the Democrats have won the White House, and now control both houses of Congress.

“In short, Dems have it all — except the good sense to be gracious in victory. Celebrating their golden moment with anger and revenge, they are the definition of sore winners,” writes Michael Goodwin, a New York Post columnist.

He points out that Democratic leaders plan to impeach Mr. Trump for the second time and have now accused the president of being “unstable” and of “inciting an insurrection during his rally.”

Mr. Goodwin questions the severity of these and other reactions, and has a reminder for President-elect Joseph R. Biden and his powerful new role on the global stage, set to begin in nine days.

“Along with that power, Biden also inherits the responsibility to restore peace and tranquility. In that context, his statement that impeachment is a matter for Congress to decide is a missed opportunity to prove he really does want national unity,” the columnist says.

“He can’t possibly believe that any semblance of comity will result if Trump is forced out two months after getting 74.2 million votes — and days before his term ends. More likely, vindictiveness will fuel America’s discontent and set the stage for yet another round of political violence. If Biden won’t lower the temperature, who will?” Mr. Goodwin asks.

“A new president will be tested in many ways, so he will need all the good will he can muster from Americans of all stripes. Allowing Trump’s tenure to reach its natural conclusion should be one of Biden’s easiest decisions,” he advises.

AND SOME MORE ON THIS SUBJECT

“Trump supporters are consistently maligned and made out to be bigots and evil people if they protest the election results,” says Adam Weiss, a media and political strategist in New York City.

“There is such a duplicitous double standard in the way the mainstream media treats Democrats compared to Republicans,” he says in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Trump supporters have been called every negative term for at least five years. It is delusional to think that now you just want them to roll over and congratulate the other side when there has been so much hatred and vitriol spewed their way. It is also possible that the protests were infiltrated by Antifa in an effort to make Republicans look even worse in the media,” Mr. Weiss says.

“From a media perspective, this is a war of information. The more they can portray Republicans as the party of destruction it takes less of the pressure off the various groups on the left who have actually rioted, committed acts of violence and destroyed businesses,” he concludes.

Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, New Jersey Republican, told Maria Bartiromo, anchor of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” that he is “calling on President-elect Joe Biden, to say, ‘Enough. Let’s try to come together.’ This is going to be difficult, because the philosophy of the new Democrats is very, very pro-left and very progressive. But, still, there are some things and some areas I know that we can work together.”

“The way to do that is not to call for another impeachment, the waste of money, the waste of time, the division that it will cause in the United States of America. Tens of millions of people still did vote, and still do support President Trump,” the lawmakers said.

JUDGE JEANINE AND THE CASTLES

It is a new direction for Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host who wins a huge audience with her political observations each Saturday evening. She is expanding her role in a different direction, however.

On Monday, Ms. Pirro will appear in a new series on Fox Nation, the network’s on-demand streaming service. Titled “Castles USA,” it will take a peek at “breathtaking castles” in America with a behind-the-scenes look at historic properties.

These massive estates include The Breakers, an Italian Renaissance-style mansion built by tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt in Newport, Rhode Island; Fonthill Castle, the Gothic and Byzantine-style property in Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau on 443 acres on New York’s Long Island — described by the network as “the second largest private residence ever built in America.”

The five-episode series will be released at FoxNation.com in the “early morning” on Monday, according to Fox News.

SOME EXTRA READING

Are you, like Judge Jeanine Pirro, intrigued by old houses?

Here’s ideal reading for you: CircaOldHouses.com — a handsome website full of old homes which are for sale — including cheap ones — plus much smart writing, information and well-categorized listings.

Those listings include “Lighthouses, Churches and other Quirky Conversions” plus hunting lodges, stone homes, farm houses or homes with mansard roofs or “lazy wonderful porches.”

The site is also in a new partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, also an esteemed source of old abodes.

“What makes old house people different from other people? Old house people are visionaries. They can see the potential in things others cannot. They’re people who feel that being part of a larger story — a steward of something — is an integral part of being a homeowner. They’re people with immense creativity and soul,” says Elizabeth Finklestein, founder of the site, in her mission statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 55% of U.S. adults say they want to “lose weight”; 49% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 59% of Democrats agree.

• 38% overall want to “stay at their present weight”; 45% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall want to “put on weight”; 5% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 1% don’t know or refused to answer; 2% of Republicans, 0% of independents and 0% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 1,018 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 5-19 and released Jan. 4.

jharper@washingtontimes.com

