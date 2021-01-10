Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that something has changed about President Trump since when he left the White House in early 2020.

Mr. Mulvaney resigned as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland after the riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“I’ve seen the president be presidential before, and I know that he has the ability to do it. He did it every single day. I don’t know what’s different — if it’s different about him now, if it’s different about his advisers,” Mr. Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday.” “He used to love vigorous debate from all sides of a particular issue. I don’t know if he still has that in the White House.”

“I think the president — either he’s different, the people around him are different, or both — but something is very different now than we saw when I worked there more than eight months ago,” he added.

Mr. Mulvaney told Fox that he could not have foreseen a few months ago that Mr. Trump would end his term in office this way.

The former White House chief of staff added that he thinks Republicans and Democrats would carefully consider impeachment before the end of Mr. Trump’s term, and said he did not have an answer on whether the president should be impeached.

