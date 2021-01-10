House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she’ll try to push through a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence to trigger the 25th Amendment and sideline President Trump, and signaled an impeachment vote could follow by the end of this week.

She said Democrats will attempt to get approval for the non-binding Pence resolution Monday, but that’s likely to fail on GOP objections. She said they’ll then force a vote Tuesday, and give Mr. Pence a day to respond.

“Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor,” she said in a letter to House Democrats.

She said she’s been inundated with ideas from her lawmakers, including the possibility of trying to use the 14th Amendment’s provision barring any officeholder who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or “given aid or comfort” to the enemy.

That was written to bar former Confederate leaders from regaining positions after the Civil War, but some Democrats now argue that also fits what Mr. Trump has done in recent months to stir up anger among his supporters over the election, culminating in Wednesday’s incendiary speech and his supporters’ subsequent attack on the Capitol.

The 25th Amendment, meanwhile, includes provisions for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to sideline the president if they deem his is too disabled to serve.

That is Mrs. Pelosi’s preferred route to ousting Mr. Trump, though Mr. Pence has shown no signal he’s ready to trigger the process.

That leaves impeachment, which given Mr. Trump’s short time in office is unlikely to be completed before he cedes power to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Many Democrats still want to pursue that path even after Mr. Trump is out of office, both for the stain it would impart to his legacy and for the chance to bar him from holding future office, which can be done if the Senate convicts him of the impeachment charges.

