ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - The trial of a long-serving Alabama sheriff accused of theft and ethics charges is being delayed again.

A circuit judge cited the coronavirus pandemic for his decision to postpone the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, WHNT-TV reported Saturday.

Blakely was set to go on trial in March 2020, but the case was delayed until March 29 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Judge Pride Tompkins delayed the case again in an order Saturday and didn’t set a new date.

Blakely said he is innocent of the felony charges. A conviction would result in his automatic removal from office.

Elected in 1982, Blakely was indicted in 2019 on 12 felony counts and one misdemeanor alleging he stole campaign donations, used his job to obtain interest-free loans and solicited money from employees.

Blakely has continued working since Alabama law does not require the suspension of sheriffs who are under indictment.

