COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 5-year-old boy playing with a loaded firearm in a Columbus apartment over the weekend was wounded in the chest when the firearm discharged, police said.
Officers were called to the apartment at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found the boy had already been taken to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest, police said.
The boy was stabilized and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.
Investigators said the victim was playing with a loaded firearm belonging to an adult when it went off.
Police are asking that anyone with information call police felony assault investigators.
