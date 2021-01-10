Sen. Pat Toomey is calling on President Trump to resign and leave office before the end of his term.

“In your view, what is the most appropriate way for Donald Trump to exit office?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked the Pennsylvania Republican on “Meet the Press.”

“Well, I think the best way for our country, Chuck, is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible,” Mr. Toomey said. “I acknowledge that may not be likely, but I think that would be best. It does not look as though there is the will or the consensus to exercise the 25th Amendment option. And I don’t think there’s time to do an impeachment. There’s ten days left before the president leaves anyway. I think the best thing would be a resignation.”

Mr. Toomey supported Mr. Trump’s reelection, voted for him and opposed previous efforts to remove him from office.

In October, Mr. Toomey announced that he would not run for reelection or for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

