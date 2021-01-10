The Justice Department late Saturday issued a warning about a fake social media post purportedly from a top department official offering presidential pardons to anyone who participated in the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A Parler account claiming to be the official social media page of Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns states President Trump wants to pardon anyone who stormed the Capitol earlier this week.

The account asks that if anyone wants a pardon, they must write back with their name, city and a list of which crimes they may have committed.

“POTUS is strongly considering PARDONING all of the patriots who #stormthecapitol. BUT we need to get him the right information so he can do it in the next week and a half,” the post reads.

“Please share to anyone who may need it, we are trying to stay off the MSM so that the left does not learn of the President’s plan,” the post continues.

While Ms. Sargent-Burns is the real acting pardon attorney for the Justice Department, a department spokesperson said the posts are not from her.

“Please be advised that the information circulating on social media claiming to be from Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns is inauthentic and should not be taken seriously,” a Justice Department spokesperson said.

“The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney does not have a social media presence and is not involved in any efforts to pardon individuals or groups involved with the heinous acts that took place this week in and around the U.S. Capitol,” the spokesperson added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.