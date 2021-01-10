President Trump has not reached out to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died battling rioters during the violent attack on the Capitol last week, according to the New York Times.

Vice President Mike Pence has reached out to the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was bludgeoned to death Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol, the Times reported.

Mr. Trump still has yet to order flags to fly half-staff at federal buildings, multiple media outlets reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flags at the Capitol building were lowered to half-staff on Friday, under an order from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

Officer Sicknick, 42, was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher and died of his injuries late Thursday at a Washington hospital. His death is under investigation as a homicide.

Mr. Trump ran one of the most-pro law enforcement campaigns in recent history, with police unions enthusiastically endorsing him for president.

Multiple law enforcement groups that endorsed Mr. Trump have turned on the president since his supporters mobbed the Capitol, resulting in injuries to more than 50 law enforcement officers.

The Washington Times reported exclusively last week that police unions are backing away from their support in the wake of Officer Sicknick’s death.

“For [Mr. Trump] to go out and say he backs the blue and is pro-police and then see those thugs viciously attack the men and women in uniform who were just trying to do their job, it’s disgusting,” retired police officer Paul Beakman Jr. told The Washington Times.

“It’s bad enough that there have been attacks on law enforcement from the left, and now they have it from the right,” Mr. Beakman said. “Our nation’s leader incited the violence and someone needs to be held accountable, and it’s him.”

“It has changed our opinion of him,” Paul DiGiacomo, president of the New York City Detectives’ Endowment Association, said of Mr. Trump.

The detectives union went so far as to launch a voter registration drive for its members and several initiatives to educate members about local, state and national candidates.

