President Trump on Sunday ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff out of respect for two United States Capitol Police officers who died in connection with riots last week at the Capitol building.

The presidential proclamation arrived four days after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting directly or indirectly in the officer’s deaths and the deaths of at least four other people.

Mr. Trump had suffered criticism for not lowering the flags sooner.

The proclamation, which ordered flags at half staff through Wednesday at the White House, all federal buildings and military installations, paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Officer Liebengood, 51, who was on the scene during the attack, reportedly died by suicide on Saturday.

Officer Sicknick, 42, died Thursday of injuries suffered during the riot. He was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during a melee, law enforcement sources told The Associated Press.

One protester, a woman from California, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and three other people died after “medical emergencies” related to the breach, including at least two who died of an apparent heart attack.

The presidential proclamation said the flags were lowered in “a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice” of the two officers.

Under the order, the flags also will be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at al U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices and other government facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

