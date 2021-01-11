HURTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - State authorities have charged three men with operating an illegal moonshine still in Alabama.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency made the arrests after discovering a 48-barrel still in rural Russell County, al.com reported.

Alabama Trooper Joel Hart said authorities seized about 325 gallons (1,230 litres) of illegal moonshine found hidden in various areas of the site Wednesday. Investigators also seized items they suspect were stolen including a horse trailer, flatbed trailers and a rifle.

They arrested 58-year-old Manuel Eugene Davis, 34-year-old Manuel Eugene Davis Jr. and 37-year-old Gabrius Immanuel Mitchell on charges including possession of a moonshine still and illegally manufacture or distribution of moonshine whiskey.

It was not immediately known if any of the men charged had attorneys.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.