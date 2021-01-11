MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - An Alabama man has been charged in a bank robbery on the Mississippi Coast, according to authorities.

Jeremy Branch, 39, of Mobile, Alabama, arrested and was charged with armed robbery after being pulled over by an Alabama state trooper a few hours after cash was stolen from a credit union in Moss Point, Mississippi, the Sun Herald reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a man entered the Mississippi bank on Friday afternoon, threatened a teller and demanded cash before fleeing in a white Pontiac with an Alabama license plate. The state trooper later spotted the car and pulled over the driver.

It was not immediately known if Branch had an attorney.

