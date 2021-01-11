Legendary football coach Bill Belichick has reportedly rejected President Trump’s award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday evening that the six-time Super Bowl champion coach of the New England Patriots had turned down the invitation from Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump offered the nation’s highest civilian honor a week ago and Mr. Belichick initially agreed, according to reports in news outlets Sunday.

But that was before a mob of the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot.

The Journal did not report whether Mr. Belichick gave a reason for the rebuff. He had described his relationship to Mr. Trump, who is not popular in NFL locker rooms, in terms of personal friendship and loyalty. “I think anybody that’s spent more than five minutes with me knows I’m not a political person. My comments aren’t politically motivated,” he said in 2016.

