Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said Monday she is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, blaming her diagnosis on several Republican lawmakers who reportedly went maskless during last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“I received a positive test result for COVID-19, and am home resting at this time,” the New Jersey Democrat said in a statement. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

A press release from Ms. Watson Coleman’s office said the congresswoman believes she was exposed to the coronavirus during protective isolation in the Capitol Wednesday while a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the grounds and temporarily halted the certification of the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“As reported by multiple news outlets, a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks,” the press release stated, adding that Ms. Watson Coleman had previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine.

The release linked to a report by The Washington Post that said multiple lawmakers, including Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Michael Cloud, Markwayne Mullin, and Scott Perry, were seen on video refusing masks offered by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester while sheltering in place.

