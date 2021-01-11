President Trump’s biggest press nemesis also will be bidding farewell to the White House.

CNN’s Jim Acosta will be leaving that beat and also become a part-time anchorman, the network and the journalist said Monday.

Mr. Acosta, who has been with CNN since 2007 and has led its White House team since 2018, will take his new job and new beat as President-elect Joseph R. Biden prepares to take the reins at the White House.

“On to the next adventure! After eight years at WH, I’m moving into a new role as anchor on weekends and chief domestic correspondent for @CNN, a new challenge I’m very excited about,” Mr. Acosta wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Acosta became famous, and largely despised among conservatives, for his numerous run-ins with Mr. Trump at press conferences and his blunt attacks on the president in terms objective news outlets would never have allowed until the past few years.

Mr. Trump reciprocated, calling Mr. Acosta “a rude, terrible person” and revoking his press credentials for a time.

The personal animus reached a point where Mr. Acosta wrote a 2019 book called “The Enemy of the People,” appropriating one of Mr. Trump’s regular disparaging terms about the Washington press corps.

It is common for Washington news offices to shuffle line-ups as a new presidential administration prepares to take power and Mr. Acosta’s move was only one of several CNN announced Monday.

Rival Fox News Channel also announced personnel and lineup changes Monday.

