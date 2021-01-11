The FBI has received information about an armed group planning a “huge uprising” in Washington if President Trump is removed before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, according to ABC News.

“[FBI] received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur,” ABC correspondent Aaron Katersky tweeted Monday.

The news agency reportedly obtained the information from an FBI bulletin, which also states the bureau is aware of armed protests planned nationwide in the days leading up to and on Inauguration Day Jan. 20.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” Mr. Katersky tweeted.

The group is reportedly calling for “storming” local, state and federal government buildings if Mr. Trump is removed before the transition of power.

The news comes days after a mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol following a rally for Mr. Trump who touted his claims of widespread voter fraud that tossed the election victory to Joseph R. Biden.

